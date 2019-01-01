QQQ
AUB Group is the second-largest general insurance broker network in Australia and New Zealand. It has an ownership in 55 brokerage businesses, which collectively write over AUD 3 billion in premiums. It also owns equity stakes in 27 underwriting agencies. AUB derives revenue from commissions (from insurers, ultimately paid for by AUB's customers) based on gross written premium, or GWP, from agencies it owns, and a share of profits from associates and joint ventures. GWP is split between personal (6%), small to medium enterprises (68%), and corporates (26%).

AUB Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AUB Group (AUBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AUB Group (OTCGM: AUBOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AUB Group's (AUBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AUB Group.

Q

What is the target price for AUB Group (AUBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AUB Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AUB Group (AUBOF)?

A

The stock price for AUB Group (OTCGM: AUBOF) is $14.6 last updated Tue Apr 13 2021 14:42:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AUB Group (AUBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AUB Group.

Q

When is AUB Group (OTCGM:AUBOF) reporting earnings?

A

AUB Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AUB Group (AUBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AUB Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AUB Group (AUBOF) operate in?

A

AUB Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.