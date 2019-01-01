QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company has one reportable segment, which largely consists of the traditional full-service community banking business. Much of the company revenue streams from overdraft and service fees and comes from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atlantic Union Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUBAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUBAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantic Union Bankshares's (AUBAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUBAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantic Union Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUBAP)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUBAP) is $25.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUBAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Q

When is Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUBAP) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic Union Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUBAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUBAP) operate in?

A

Atlantic Union Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.