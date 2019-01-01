QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based specialist real estate investment group, with a focus on value-add income generating properties primarily in the German markets. The group covers commercial and residential real estate assets that benefit from strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Whereas the commercial properties are held directly by Aroundtown and its subsidiaries. The company operates in Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the German markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target