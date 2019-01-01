Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based specialist real estate investment group, with a focus on value-add income generating properties primarily in the German markets. The group covers commercial and residential real estate assets that benefit from strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Whereas the commercial properties are held directly by Aroundtown and its subsidiaries. The company operates in Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the German markets.