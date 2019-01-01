QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.85/1.80%
52 Wk
47.28 - 65.5
Mkt Cap
57.6B
Payout Ratio
50.03
Open
-
P/E
31.3
EPS
3.38
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Atlas Copco is a 140-year-old Swedish company and a pioneer in air compression technology. Today, the company is still the world's leading air compressor manufacturer, with around 25% market share. The company's product portfolio includes power tools and vacuum pumps. For vacuum pumps, the semiconductor chip cycle is a key demand driver. Atlas Copco generates revenue from three sources: initial equipment sales, spare parts, and maintenance. Its operations span 180 countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atlas Copco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlas Copco (ATTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas Copco (OTCPK: ATTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlas Copco's (ATTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas Copco.

Q

What is the target price for Atlas Copco (ATTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlas Copco

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas Copco (ATTLF)?

A

The stock price for Atlas Copco (OTCPK: ATTLF) is $47.282831 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:58:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas Copco (ATTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Copco.

Q

When is Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas Copco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlas Copco (ATTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas Copco.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas Copco (ATTLF) operate in?

A

Atlas Copco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.