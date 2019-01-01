ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support. The company's clients primarily come from the life sciences, transportation, consumer products and electronics, and energy sectors. The company generates the majority of its sales from the North American and European markets.