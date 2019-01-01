QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
11.18/6.31%
52 Wk
177.25 - 233
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Altarea SCA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of properties throughout Western and Southern Europe. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of residential, retail, office, and mixed-use spaces. Altarea derives the majority of its revenue from rental income related to the leasing of its real estate assets. The company's entry-level and midrange residential apartment properties generate most of this income. In terms of geography, the vast majority of Altarea's revenue comes from its holdings in France's major urban areas, such as the Greater Paris region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altarea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altarea (ATRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altarea (OTCGM: ATRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altarea's (ATRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altarea.

Q

What is the target price for Altarea (ATRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altarea

Q

Current Stock Price for Altarea (ATRRF)?

A

The stock price for Altarea (OTCGM: ATRRF) is $177.25 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 15:38:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altarea (ATRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altarea.

Q

When is Altarea (OTCGM:ATRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Altarea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altarea (ATRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altarea.

Q

What sector and industry does Altarea (ATRRF) operate in?

A

Altarea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.