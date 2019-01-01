QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.55 - 49.42
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
215.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AUTO1 Group is a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online. It offers a quick and easy way for consumers and professional car dealers across continental Europe to sell and buy used cars at haggle-free prices through established platforms. Its operating segments are Merchant and Retail.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AUTO1 Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AUTO1 Gr (ATOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AUTO1 Gr (OTCEM: ATOGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AUTO1 Gr's (ATOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AUTO1 Gr.

Q

What is the target price for AUTO1 Gr (ATOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AUTO1 Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for AUTO1 Gr (ATOGF)?

A

The stock price for AUTO1 Gr (OTCEM: ATOGF) is $22.4537 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 16:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AUTO1 Gr (ATOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AUTO1 Gr.

Q

When is AUTO1 Gr (OTCEM:ATOGF) reporting earnings?

A

AUTO1 Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AUTO1 Gr (ATOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AUTO1 Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does AUTO1 Gr (ATOGF) operate in?

A

AUTO1 Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.