Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 7.02
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Artemis Therapeutics Inc is exploring strategic alternatives. It is seeking a business combination candidate that would bring revenue and/or asset value to the company.

Artemis Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artemis Therapeutics (OTCPK: ATMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Artemis Therapeutics's (ATMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Artemis Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Artemis Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)?

A

The stock price for Artemis Therapeutics (OTCPK: ATMS) is $1.1 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:19:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Artemis Therapeutics.

Q

When is Artemis Therapeutics (OTCPK:ATMS) reporting earnings?

A

Artemis Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artemis Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) operate in?

A

Artemis Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.