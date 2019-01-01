QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Atlas Capital Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage consulting services to mortgage companies, and business and financial consulting services. It focuses on three stages of consulting with client businesses: billing, customer service and scripting.

Home Health International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Home Health International (ATHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Health International (OTCEM: ATHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home Health International's (ATHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Home Health International.

Q

What is the target price for Home Health International (ATHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Home Health International

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Health International (ATHI)?

A

The stock price for Home Health International (OTCEM: ATHI) is $0.01 last updated Mon Feb 01 2021 18:10:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Health International (ATHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Health International.

Q

When is Home Health International (OTCEM:ATHI) reporting earnings?

A

Home Health International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Home Health International (ATHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Health International.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Health International (ATHI) operate in?

A

Home Health International is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.