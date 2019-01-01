Active Energy Group PLC is engaged in renewable energy, engineering soils, and forestry management business. The company's activities are development and commercialisation of low cost biomass into renewable energy pellet products as well as the development of timber resources to work with each biomass energy project. Its operating segment includes Forestry and Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. The company generates maximum revenue from the CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Switzerland.