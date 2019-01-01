QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/470.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
17M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Active Energy Group PLC is engaged in renewable energy, engineering soils, and forestry management business. The company's activities are development and commercialisation of low cost biomass into renewable energy pellet products as well as the development of timber resources to work with each biomass energy project. Its operating segment includes Forestry and Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. The company generates maximum revenue from the CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Switzerland.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Active Energy Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Active Energy Gr (ATGVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Active Energy Gr (OTCPK: ATGVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Active Energy Gr's (ATGVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Active Energy Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Active Energy Gr (ATGVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Active Energy Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Active Energy Gr (ATGVF)?

A

The stock price for Active Energy Gr (OTCPK: ATGVF) is $0.003 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Active Energy Gr (ATGVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Active Energy Gr.

Q

When is Active Energy Gr (OTCPK:ATGVF) reporting earnings?

A

Active Energy Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Active Energy Gr (ATGVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Active Energy Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Active Energy Gr (ATGVF) operate in?

A

Active Energy Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.