|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Autogrill (OTCPK: ATGSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Autogrill.
There is no analysis for Autogrill
The stock price for Autogrill (OTCPK: ATGSY) is $7.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.
Autogrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Autogrill.
Autogrill is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.