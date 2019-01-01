QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Autogrill SpA operates thousands of food and beverage concession stands designed mostly for travelers. It has thousands of locations along motorways and in airports, train stations, and shopping centers. Autogrill's concession stands operate both as proprietary brands, such as Ciao, Bistrot, Puro Gusto, Motta, and Beaudeven, as well as licensed local and international brands, such as Starbucks, Burger King, and Brioche Doree. Roughly half of the company's revenue is generated in North America, where the company has most of its airport locations. The most remaining revenue comes from Europe, where the company has far more total locations consisting mostly of locations along motorways in Italy and other parts of Europe.

Autogrill Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autogrill (ATGSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autogrill (OTCPK: ATGSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autogrill's (ATGSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Autogrill.

Q

What is the target price for Autogrill (ATGSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Autogrill

Q

Current Stock Price for Autogrill (ATGSY)?

A

The stock price for Autogrill (OTCPK: ATGSY) is $7.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autogrill (ATGSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.

Q

When is Autogrill (OTCPK:ATGSY) reporting earnings?

A

Autogrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Autogrill (ATGSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autogrill.

Q

What sector and industry does Autogrill (ATGSY) operate in?

A

Autogrill is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.