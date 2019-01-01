QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Montana Exploration Corp is a Canadian junior oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Bakken and Shaunavon oil opportunities underlying its extensive land holdings in Montana. The majority of the Company's assets are located in Blaine County, Montana. Canadian assets are focused at Viking Kinsella, Killam and Cardiff, Alberta which produce approximately 500 mcfd.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Montana Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Montana Exploration (ATDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Montana Exploration (OTCEM: ATDEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Montana Exploration's (ATDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Montana Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Montana Exploration (ATDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Montana Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Montana Exploration (ATDEF)?

A

The stock price for Montana Exploration (OTCEM: ATDEF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Aug 02 2021 13:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Montana Exploration (ATDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montana Exploration.

Q

When is Montana Exploration (OTCEM:ATDEF) reporting earnings?

A

Montana Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Montana Exploration (ATDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Montana Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Montana Exploration (ATDEF) operate in?

A

Montana Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.