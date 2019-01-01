QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Atec Inc is engaged in producing turnkey systems for Aerospace and Energy clients. It also focuses on design, manufacturing and system integration of product such as Engine Test Cells, Space Flight Components and Energy Product and Services. The company provides harsh environment solutions for medium volume requirements involving engine test, aero support equipment, constructed facilities, space flight components and energy service products. It support all turbine engine types: turboprop, turboshaft, APU, turbojet and turbofan.

Atec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atec (ATCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atec (OTCEM: ATCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atec's (ATCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atec.

Q

What is the target price for Atec (ATCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atec

Q

Current Stock Price for Atec (ATCN)?

A

The stock price for Atec (OTCEM: ATCN) is $10 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 17:55:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atec (ATCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atec.

Q

When is Atec (OTCEM:ATCN) reporting earnings?

A

Atec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atec (ATCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atec.

Q

What sector and industry does Atec (ATCN) operate in?

A

Atec is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.