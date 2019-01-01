|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Atec (OTCEM: ATCN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Atec.
There is no analysis for Atec
The stock price for Atec (OTCEM: ATCN) is $10 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 17:55:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Atec.
Atec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Atec.
Atec is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.