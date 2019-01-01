Atec Inc is engaged in producing turnkey systems for Aerospace and Energy clients. It also focuses on design, manufacturing and system integration of product such as Engine Test Cells, Space Flight Components and Energy Product and Services. The company provides harsh environment solutions for medium volume requirements involving engine test, aero support equipment, constructed facilities, space flight components and energy service products. It support all turbine engine types: turboprop, turboshaft, APU, turbojet and turbofan.