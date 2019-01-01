QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.48 - 24
Mkt Cap
267.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abitibi Royalties Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and promoting its mineral properties and other projects. The company aims to build a royalty company with a focus on the Canadian Malartic mine.

Abitibi Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abitibi Royalties (ATBYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abitibi Royalties (OTC: ATBYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abitibi Royalties's (ATBYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abitibi Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Abitibi Royalties (ATBYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abitibi Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Abitibi Royalties (ATBYF)?

A

The stock price for Abitibi Royalties (OTC: ATBYF) is $21.48 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 16:43:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abitibi Royalties (ATBYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abitibi Royalties.

Q

When is Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) reporting earnings?

A

Abitibi Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abitibi Royalties (ATBYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abitibi Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Abitibi Royalties (ATBYF) operate in?

A

Abitibi Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.