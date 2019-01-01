QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.
Analyst Ratings

Aurora Tech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Aurora Tech (ATAKW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Tech (NASDAQ: ATAKW) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Aurora Tech's (ATAKW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Aurora Tech.

Q
What is the target price for Aurora Tech (ATAKW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Aurora Tech

Q
Current Stock Price for Aurora Tech (ATAKW)?
A

The stock price for Aurora Tech (NASDAQ: ATAKW) is $0.07 last updated Today at 6:20:55 PM.

Q
Does Aurora Tech (ATAKW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Tech.

Q
When is Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAKW) reporting earnings?
A

Aurora Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Aurora Tech (ATAKW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Tech.

Q
What sector and industry does Aurora Tech (ATAKW) operate in?
A

Aurora Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.