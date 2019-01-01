QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:29AM
Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aurora Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurora Tech (ATAKU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Tech (NASDAQ: ATAKU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurora Tech's (ATAKU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurora Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Aurora Tech (ATAKU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurora Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurora Tech (ATAKU)?

A

The stock price for Aurora Tech (NASDAQ: ATAKU) is $10 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:17:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurora Tech (ATAKU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Tech.

Q

When is Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAKU) reporting earnings?

A

Aurora Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurora Tech (ATAKU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurora Tech (ATAKU) operate in?

A

Aurora Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.