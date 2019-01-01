ATAC Resources Ltd is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its 1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit, and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. The Rackla Gold property includes Osiris Project, Orion Project and Rau Project.