Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
118.2K/63.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
18.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
184.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ATAC Resources Ltd is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its 1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit, and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. The Rackla Gold property includes Osiris Project, Orion Project and Rau Project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ATAC Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATAC Resources (ATADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATAC Resources (OTCQB: ATADF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATAC Resources's (ATADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ATAC Resources.

Q

What is the target price for ATAC Resources (ATADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ATAC Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for ATAC Resources (ATADF)?

A

The stock price for ATAC Resources (OTCQB: ATADF) is $0.1022 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATAC Resources (ATADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATAC Resources.

Q

When is ATAC Resources (OTCQB:ATADF) reporting earnings?

A

ATAC Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ATAC Resources (ATADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATAC Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does ATAC Resources (ATADF) operate in?

A

ATAC Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.