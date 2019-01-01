QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
1K/32.2K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gungnir Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on acquiring and exploring gold and base metal projects. Its projects include Knaften, Norrbotten, and Rormyrberget and Lappvattnet, among others. The company has two operating and reporting segments, being the Canadian and the Sweden exploration operations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gungnir Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gungnir Resources (ASWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gungnir Resources (OTCPK: ASWRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gungnir Resources's (ASWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gungnir Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Gungnir Resources (ASWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gungnir Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Gungnir Resources (ASWRF)?

A

The stock price for Gungnir Resources (OTCPK: ASWRF) is $0.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:41:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gungnir Resources (ASWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gungnir Resources.

Q

When is Gungnir Resources (OTCPK:ASWRF) reporting earnings?

A

Gungnir Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gungnir Resources (ASWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gungnir Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Gungnir Resources (ASWRF) operate in?

A

Gungnir Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.