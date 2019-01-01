QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building the global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST is on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by the mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

AST SpaceMobile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AST SpaceMobile's (ASTSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AST SpaceMobile.

Q

What is the target price for AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AST SpaceMobile

Q

Current Stock Price for AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW)?

A

The stock price for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTSW) is $2.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:36:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AST SpaceMobile.

Q

When is AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSW) reporting earnings?

A

AST SpaceMobile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AST SpaceMobile.

Q

What sector and industry does AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW) operate in?

A

AST SpaceMobile is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.