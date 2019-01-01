QQQ
ASTM SpA is an industrial holding company that manages licensed motorways, large infrastructure works, and construction projects. It designs, develops, and maintains roads, airports, and other infrastructure projects. The company works as a contractor and helps establish new project finance initiatives. ASTM is organized into two main segments. The Motorway Sector operations collects revenue from completed road works through tolls. These are generally multi-decade concessions with municipal governments. The vast majority of these are in Italy and Brazil. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) segment provides design and construction services to infrastructure and civil projects across the globe.

ASTM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASTM (ASTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASTM (OTCGM: ASTPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASTM's (ASTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASTM.

Q

What is the target price for ASTM (ASTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASTM

Q

Current Stock Price for ASTM (ASTPF)?

A

The stock price for ASTM (OTCGM: ASTPF) is $24.2 last updated Today at 3:51:25 PM.

Q

Does ASTM (ASTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASTM.

Q

When is ASTM (OTCGM:ASTPF) reporting earnings?

A

ASTM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASTM (ASTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASTM.

Q

What sector and industry does ASTM (ASTPF) operate in?

A

ASTM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.