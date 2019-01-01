ASTM SpA is an industrial holding company that manages licensed motorways, large infrastructure works, and construction projects. It designs, develops, and maintains roads, airports, and other infrastructure projects. The company works as a contractor and helps establish new project finance initiatives. ASTM is organized into two main segments. The Motorway Sector operations collects revenue from completed road works through tolls. These are generally multi-decade concessions with municipal governments. The vast majority of these are in Italy and Brazil. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) segment provides design and construction services to infrastructure and civil projects across the globe.