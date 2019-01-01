QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Astro Communications Inc is engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing strobe lights for industrial surface inspection. The product portfolio includes handheld strobes, fixed mount strobes, UV strobes, specialty strobes, and edge tech.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Astro Comms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astro Comms (ASTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astro Comms (OTCPK: ASTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astro Comms's (ASTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astro Comms.

Q

What is the target price for Astro Comms (ASTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astro Comms

Q

Current Stock Price for Astro Comms (ASTO)?

A

The stock price for Astro Comms (OTCPK: ASTO) is $2.6 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:36:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astro Comms (ASTO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Astro Comms (OTCPK:ASTO) reporting earnings?

A

Astro Comms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astro Comms (ASTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astro Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does Astro Comms (ASTO) operate in?

A

Astro Comms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.