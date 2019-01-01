QQQ
Range
8.05 - 9.75
Vol / Avg.
13.6K/15.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8 - 25
Mkt Cap
40.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc manufactures and develops solutions, products, and technologies related to solar power for existing and emerging defense, consumer electronics, off-grid, transportation, and building applications. Its products include ascent solar wavesol panel, solar charger, solar generator, solar power bank, and modules.

Ascent Solar Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCPK: ASTID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascent Solar Technologies's (ASTID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascent Solar Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascent Solar Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTID)?

A

The stock price for Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCPK: ASTID) is $9.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascent Solar Technologies.

Q

When is Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCPK:ASTID) reporting earnings?

A

Ascent Solar Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascent Solar Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTID) operate in?

A

Ascent Solar Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.