AP (Thailand) PCL and its subsidiaries primarily operate in property development with the focus on residential projects including townhouses, single-detached houses, and condominiums. The company derives the vast majority of its income from property sales. AP's projects are mainly in central business districts and residential areas with easy access to public transportation in Bangkok. In addition, AP operates subsidiaries that provide property related services, namely Smart Service and Management, which provides property management services, and Bangkok CitiSmart, which provides property brokerage services.