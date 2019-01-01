Assisted 4 Living Inc is a Florida-based Assisted Living Centers that specializes in acquiring, licensing, staffing, and operating assisted living facilities (ALF). The company offers clients that wish to enter the ALF field an opportunity to purchase and run its center, and also acts as a referral agent finding and placing clients that are in search of residential care. The company will also offer a la carte consulting services such as submitting license applications, developing emergency plans, as well as other regulatory and compliance needs.