Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 6:55AM
Assisted 4 Living Inc is a Florida-based Assisted Living Centers that specializes in acquiring, licensing, staffing, and operating assisted living facilities (ALF). The company offers clients that wish to enter the ALF field an opportunity to purchase and run its center, and also acts as a referral agent finding and placing clients that are in search of residential care. The company will also offer a la carte consulting services such as submitting license applications, developing emergency plans, as well as other regulatory and compliance needs.

Assisted 4 Living Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assisted 4 Living (ASSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assisted 4 Living (OTCPK: ASSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assisted 4 Living's (ASSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Assisted 4 Living.

Q

What is the target price for Assisted 4 Living (ASSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Assisted 4 Living

Q

Current Stock Price for Assisted 4 Living (ASSF)?

A

The stock price for Assisted 4 Living (OTCPK: ASSF) is $1.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:13:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assisted 4 Living (ASSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Assisted 4 Living.

Q

When is Assisted 4 Living (OTCPK:ASSF) reporting earnings?

A

Assisted 4 Living does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Assisted 4 Living (ASSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assisted 4 Living.

Q

What sector and industry does Assisted 4 Living (ASSF) operate in?

A

Assisted 4 Living is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.