Asarina Pharma AB is a Swedish biotech company developing Sepranolone for Allopregnanolone-related stress, compulsion and neurological disorders. Its product pipeline is built on over 40 years of research into llopregnanolone-related neurological disorders. With the new family of GAMSA compounds (GABA-A Modulating Steroid Antagonists) the company aims to deliver a new generation of efficacious and safe drugs for still widely untreated neuroendocrinological conditions.