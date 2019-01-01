Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste operates nine airports in southeast Mexico under its government-granted concession plus one in Puerto Rico and six in Colombia. Mexico was 61% of 2019 passenger traffic total of nearly 55.7 million people, with Cancun alone accounting for 46%. Thanks to increased spending per passenger at Cancun, nonaeronautical revenue comprises 36% of total revenue, typically a larger percentage than at its two publicly traded peers, Pacifico and Centro Norte.