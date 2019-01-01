QQQ
Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste operates nine airports in southeast Mexico under its government-granted concession plus one in Puerto Rico and six in Colombia. Mexico was 61% of 2019 passenger traffic total of nearly 55.7 million people, with Cancun alone accounting for 46%. Thanks to increased spending per passenger at Cancun, nonaeronautical revenue comprises 36% of total revenue, typically a larger percentage than at its two publicly traded peers, Pacifico and Centro Norte.

Southeast Airport Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Southeast Airport Group (ASRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southeast Airport Group (OTCPK: ASRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southeast Airport Group's (ASRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southeast Airport Group.

Q

What is the target price for Southeast Airport Group (ASRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southeast Airport Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Southeast Airport Group (ASRMF)?

A

The stock price for Southeast Airport Group (OTCPK: ASRMF) is $20.2998 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 14:30:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southeast Airport Group (ASRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southeast Airport Group.

Q

When is Southeast Airport Group (OTCPK:ASRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Southeast Airport Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southeast Airport Group (ASRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southeast Airport Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Southeast Airport Group (ASRMF) operate in?

A

Southeast Airport Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.