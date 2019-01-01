Arista Power Inc provides renewable power solutions. It is a developer, supplier and integrator of custom-designed power management systems, and a supplier, designer, and installer of solar energy systems. Arista provides flexible, scalable solutions in power management systems, renewable energy storage systems, WindTamer wind turbines, and a supplier and designer of solar energy systems. The company also manufactures a Mobile Renewable Power Station that generates wind and solar energy to an integrated onboard storage unit for military and other applications.