Aspire Global PLC provides a platform to iGaming operators. The company offers solutions for casino, sports, and bingo operators. The company operates through two segments, including Business-to-business (B2B), which accounts for majority revenue, and Business-to-consumer (B2C). Its Business-to-business segment includes partner brands, while the Business-to-consumer segment includes proprietary brands. Its geographical segments are Nordics, UK & Ireland, Rest of Europe, and Rest of world.