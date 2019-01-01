Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Principally, it is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded products in men's and women's health. The company markets its product under brand ESTRACE, NATESTO, GYNOFLOR and TEFINA. The ESTRACE brand markets in Canada and is for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms. Its NATESTO is a licensed nasal gel technology for replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism. GYNOFLOR offers ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen therapy. Its TEFINA brand product is a low-dose nasal testosterone gel treatment in development for female sexual dysfunction.