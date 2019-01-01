Asseco Poland SA is the Polish subsidiary of the multinational Asseco Group, which has a presence in Europe and Israel. The firm develops sector-specific software for banking and finance, and executes large IT projects for healthcare, insurance, and other sectors in public administration. Asseco's flagship product for the banking sector is the comprehensive IT suite def3000, used by financial institutions in Poland. The firm also provides IT consulting, systems integration, and implementation services for large and midsize industrial enterprises. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated through proprietary software licenses from Polish institutions.