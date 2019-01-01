QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.81/3.97%
52 Wk
20.45 - 21.65
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
52.01
Open
-
P/E
13.75
EPS
1.45
Shares
83M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Asseco Poland SA is the Polish subsidiary of the multinational Asseco Group, which has a presence in Europe and Israel. The firm develops sector-specific software for banking and finance, and executes large IT projects for healthcare, insurance, and other sectors in public administration. Asseco's flagship product for the banking sector is the comprehensive IT suite def3000, used by financial institutions in Poland. The firm also provides IT consulting, systems integration, and implementation services for large and midsize industrial enterprises. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated through proprietary software licenses from Polish institutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asseco Poland Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asseco Poland (ASOZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asseco Poland (OTCPK: ASOZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asseco Poland's (ASOZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asseco Poland.

Q

What is the target price for Asseco Poland (ASOZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asseco Poland

Q

Current Stock Price for Asseco Poland (ASOZF)?

A

The stock price for Asseco Poland (OTCPK: ASOZF) is $20.45 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 20:57:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asseco Poland (ASOZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asseco Poland.

Q

When is Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZF) reporting earnings?

A

Asseco Poland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asseco Poland (ASOZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asseco Poland.

Q

What sector and industry does Asseco Poland (ASOZF) operate in?

A

Asseco Poland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.