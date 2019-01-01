QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.57/3.96%
52 Wk
14.33 - 16.48
Mkt Cap
157.1M
Payout Ratio
74.75
Open
-
P/E
20.13
EPS
9.49
Shares
11M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ASANTE Inc is engaged in house amenities business. Its business segments include - House Amenities segment and Total Sanitation segment. The House Amenities segment is involved in the construction of termite control works to protect wood from termite and moisture, strengthening its business by house reinforcement and house repair works. The Total Sanitation segment provides vermin control and removal services to office buildings and restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ASANTE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASANTE (ASNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASANTE (OTCPK: ASNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASANTE's (ASNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASANTE.

Q

What is the target price for ASANTE (ASNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASANTE

Q

Current Stock Price for ASANTE (ASNXF)?

A

The stock price for ASANTE (OTCPK: ASNXF) is $14.33 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASANTE (ASNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASANTE.

Q

When is ASANTE (OTCPK:ASNXF) reporting earnings?

A

ASANTE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASANTE (ASNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASANTE.

Q

What sector and industry does ASANTE (ASNXF) operate in?

A

ASANTE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.