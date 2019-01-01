QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arias Intel Corp is a digital media platform including mobile gaming app development, digital and social media, e-commerce and education, with a focus on the cannabis industry and emerging growth sectors. The company is developing its platform as a way for niche cannabis-related companies, as well as mainstream advertisers to reach a pro-cannabis audience. Its product is a mobile gaming app known as Hemp Inc, which is a business strategy game available on iTunes and Google Play. It provides the user the experience of growing and dispensing cannabis in a virtual environment.

Arias Intel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arias Intel (ASNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arias Intel (OTC: ASNT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arias Intel's (ASNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arias Intel.

Q

What is the target price for Arias Intel (ASNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arias Intel

Q

Current Stock Price for Arias Intel (ASNT)?

A

The stock price for Arias Intel (OTC: ASNT) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 18:20:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arias Intel (ASNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arias Intel.

Q

When is Arias Intel (OTC:ASNT) reporting earnings?

A

Arias Intel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arias Intel (ASNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arias Intel.

Q

What sector and industry does Arias Intel (ASNT) operate in?

A

Arias Intel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.