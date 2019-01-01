Arias Intel Corp is a digital media platform including mobile gaming app development, digital and social media, e-commerce and education, with a focus on the cannabis industry and emerging growth sectors. The company is developing its platform as a way for niche cannabis-related companies, as well as mainstream advertisers to reach a pro-cannabis audience. Its product is a mobile gaming app known as Hemp Inc, which is a business strategy game available on iTunes and Google Play. It provides the user the experience of growing and dispensing cannabis in a virtual environment.