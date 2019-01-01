QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
988K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
EKIMAS Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EKIMAS Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy EKIMAS (ASNBD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of EKIMAS (OTCPK: ASNBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are EKIMAS's (ASNBD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for EKIMAS.

Q
What is the target price for EKIMAS (ASNBD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for EKIMAS

Q
Current Stock Price for EKIMAS (ASNBD)?
A

The stock price for EKIMAS (OTCPK: ASNBD) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does EKIMAS (ASNBD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for EKIMAS.

Q
When is EKIMAS (OTCPK:ASNBD) reporting earnings?
A

EKIMAS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is EKIMAS (ASNBD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for EKIMAS.

Q
What sector and industry does EKIMAS (ASNBD) operate in?
A

EKIMAS is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.