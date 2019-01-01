QQQ
Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company. The company's focus is on precious and base metal commodities, with its operations located in proven mining jurisdictions. Its projects include Brockman Iron, Hancock Ranges, San Celso, Los Campos, Munni Munni North, Elizabeth Hill, and Donovan 2 project. The company's geographical segments are Mexico, Australia, and United Kingdom.

Alien Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alien Metals (ASLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alien Metals (OTCPK: ASLRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alien Metals's (ASLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alien Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Alien Metals (ASLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alien Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Alien Metals (ASLRF)?

A

The stock price for Alien Metals (OTCPK: ASLRF) is $0.01725 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:26:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alien Metals (ASLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alien Metals.

Q

When is Alien Metals (OTCPK:ASLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Alien Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alien Metals (ASLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alien Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Alien Metals (ASLRF) operate in?

A

Alien Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.