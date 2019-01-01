Asaleo Care manufactures and distributes personal-care and tissue products in Australia and New Zealand across two segments: retail and B2B. The retail business manufactures toilet and facial tissues, wipes, personal hygiene and incontinence products to retail customers, principally supermarkets. The B2B segment manufactures and distributes tissue personal hygiene products to businesses in Australia and New Zealand, and incontinence products and services to healthcare professionals. Key brands include Libra, Tena, Purex, and Tork.