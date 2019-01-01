QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.82 - 4.82
Mkt Cap
123.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
25.7M
Outstanding
Asetek A/S designs develop and market liquid cooling products. It operates in two segments: Gaming & Enthusiast and Datacenter. Its product portfolio includes CPU Cooling; GPU Cooling; InRackCDU, For Liquid-Cooled Data Centers; and D2C Ingredient Coolers. The company's products are used in personal computers, servers, and data centers to provide enhanced performance, acoustics, and energy efficiency. Asetek generates maximum revenue from the Gaming & Enthusiast segment. Its geographical segments are Denmark, Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Taiwan.

Asetek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asetek (ASKTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asetek (OTCGM: ASKTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asetek's (ASKTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asetek.

Q

What is the target price for Asetek (ASKTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asetek

Q

Current Stock Price for Asetek (ASKTF)?

A

The stock price for Asetek (OTCGM: ASKTF) is $4.82 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 16:09:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asetek (ASKTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asetek.

Q

When is Asetek (OTCGM:ASKTF) reporting earnings?

A

Asetek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asetek (ASKTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asetek.

Q

What sector and industry does Asetek (ASKTF) operate in?

A

Asetek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.