Asetek A/S designs develop and market liquid cooling products. It operates in two segments: Gaming & Enthusiast and Datacenter. Its product portfolio includes CPU Cooling; GPU Cooling; InRackCDU, For Liquid-Cooled Data Centers; and D2C Ingredient Coolers. The company's products are used in personal computers, servers, and data centers to provide enhanced performance, acoustics, and energy efficiency. Asetek generates maximum revenue from the Gaming & Enthusiast segment. Its geographical segments are Denmark, Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Taiwan.