Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
545.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ASEFA PCL is a Thailand-based company. It is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of electrical power distribution, switchboard, and trunking systems. The company operates its business through segments that are Manufacturing, Trading, Services, and Decommissioning of the Power Plant. The Trading and Services segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ASEFA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASEFA (ASFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASEFA (OTCEM: ASFAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASEFA's (ASFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASEFA.

Q

What is the target price for ASEFA (ASFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASEFA

Q

Current Stock Price for ASEFA (ASFAF)?

A

The stock price for ASEFA (OTCEM: ASFAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASEFA (ASFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASEFA.

Q

When is ASEFA (OTCEM:ASFAF) reporting earnings?

A

ASEFA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASEFA (ASFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASEFA.

Q

What sector and industry does ASEFA (ASFAF) operate in?

A

ASEFA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.