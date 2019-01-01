QQQ
Range
4.7 - 4.7
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.36/7.66%
52 Wk
3.5 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
157.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
33.6M
Outstanding
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc operates oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas.


Alpine Summit Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpine Summit Energy (ASEPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpine Summit Energy (OTCQX: ASEPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpine Summit Energy's (ASEPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpine Summit Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Alpine Summit Energy (ASEPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpine Summit Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpine Summit Energy (ASEPF)?

A

The stock price for Alpine Summit Energy (OTCQX: ASEPF) is $4.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:34:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpine Summit Energy (ASEPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpine Summit Energy.

Q

When is Alpine Summit Energy (OTCQX:ASEPF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpine Summit Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpine Summit Energy (ASEPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpine Summit Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpine Summit Energy (ASEPF) operate in?

A

Alpine Summit Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.