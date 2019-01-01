QQQ
Range
36.11 - 36.82
Vol / Avg.
1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.53/4.14%
52 Wk
34.27 - 46.27
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
27.42
Open
36.11
P/E
6.83
EPS
139.31
Shares
269.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Aisin Corp is a manufacturer and seller of automotive parts, lifestyle and energy-related products, and wellness products. The majority of revenue is generated selling automotive parts and related services, automatic transmissions, car navigation systems, and lifestyle products such as sewing machines and beds, and heat-pumps. Other operations include cast-iron parts for engines and brakes. Aisin Seiki has operations across the world, supplying a wide range of car manufacturers around the globe.

Aisin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aisin (ASEKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aisin (OTCPK: ASEKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aisin's (ASEKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aisin.

Q

What is the target price for Aisin (ASEKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aisin

Q

Current Stock Price for Aisin (ASEKY)?

A

The stock price for Aisin (OTCPK: ASEKY) is $36.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aisin (ASEKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Aisin (OTCPK:ASEKY) reporting earnings?

A

Aisin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aisin (ASEKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aisin.

Q

What sector and industry does Aisin (ASEKY) operate in?

A

Aisin is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.