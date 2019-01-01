QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
6.9K/28.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 7.34
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
16.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Astro Aerospace Ltd is a research and development company and focused on the creation of aerial drones for use in carrying passengers or cargo. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and integrating space deployable products. Its products include AstroMast, AstroMesh Reflectors, Foldable Composite Antennas, Solar Arrays, Deep Truss Support Structures, Hinges, and Telescopic Tube Structures. The company intends to supply products to a variety of industries, such as government, military, and private use.

Analyst Ratings

Astro Aerospace Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astro Aerospace (ASDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astro Aerospace (OTCEM: ASDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astro Aerospace's (ASDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astro Aerospace.

Q

What is the target price for Astro Aerospace (ASDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astro Aerospace

Q

Current Stock Price for Astro Aerospace (ASDN)?

A

The stock price for Astro Aerospace (OTCEM: ASDN) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astro Aerospace (ASDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astro Aerospace.

Q

When is Astro Aerospace (OTCEM:ASDN) reporting earnings?

A

Astro Aerospace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astro Aerospace (ASDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astro Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does Astro Aerospace (ASDN) operate in?

A

Astro Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.