Astro Aerospace Ltd is a research and development company and focused on the creation of aerial drones for use in carrying passengers or cargo. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and integrating space deployable products. Its products include AstroMast, AstroMesh Reflectors, Foldable Composite Antennas, Solar Arrays, Deep Truss Support Structures, Hinges, and Telescopic Tube Structures. The company intends to supply products to a variety of industries, such as government, military, and private use.