Range
3.6 - 3.65
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.42/11.41%
52 Wk
3.3 - 4.05
Mkt Cap
221.3M
Payout Ratio
78.67
Open
3.6
P/E
7.16
EPS
0.06
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:33PM
American Shipping Co ASA is a ship owning and lease financing company. It is engaged in the business to purchase and bareboat charter out product tankers, shuttle tankers and other vessels to operators and end-users in the U.S. Jones Act market. The firm's fleet includes product tankers and shuttle tankers. The company derives all of its revenues from the United States.

American Shipping Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Shipping Co (ASCJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Shipping Co (OTCQX: ASCJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Shipping Co's (ASCJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Shipping Co.

Q

What is the target price for American Shipping Co (ASCJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Shipping Co

Q

Current Stock Price for American Shipping Co (ASCJF)?

A

The stock price for American Shipping Co (OTCQX: ASCJF) is $3.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:09:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Shipping Co (ASCJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Shipping Co.

Q

When is American Shipping Co (OTCQX:ASCJF) reporting earnings?

A

American Shipping Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Shipping Co (ASCJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Shipping Co.

Q

What sector and industry does American Shipping Co (ASCJF) operate in?

A

American Shipping Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.