|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ascendia Brands (OTCEM: ASCBQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ascendia Brands.
There is no analysis for Ascendia Brands
The stock price for Ascendia Brands (OTCEM: ASCBQ) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:13:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendia Brands.
Ascendia Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ascendia Brands.
Ascendia Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.