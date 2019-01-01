QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Ascendia Brands Inc operates in the health and beauty care products sector. The company offers hair care, bath care, and baby care products. Its products include skin creams, body lotions, toothbrushes, and baby oils. The company offers its products under various Baby Magic, Mr. Bubble, and Ogilvie brands. It provides these products through stores and grocery outlets.

Ascendia Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascendia Brands (ASCBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascendia Brands (OTCEM: ASCBQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ascendia Brands's (ASCBQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascendia Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Ascendia Brands (ASCBQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascendia Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascendia Brands (ASCBQ)?

A

The stock price for Ascendia Brands (OTCEM: ASCBQ) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:13:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascendia Brands (ASCBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendia Brands.

Q

When is Ascendia Brands (OTCEM:ASCBQ) reporting earnings?

A

Ascendia Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascendia Brands (ASCBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascendia Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascendia Brands (ASCBQ) operate in?

A

Ascendia Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.