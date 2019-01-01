QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ASPAC I Acquisition Corp is a blank check company .
ASPAC I Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ASPAC I Acquisition (ASCA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ASPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ: ASCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ASPAC I Acquisition's (ASCA) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for ASPAC I Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for ASPAC I Acquisition (ASCA) stock?
A

The latest price target for ASPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ: ASCA) was reported by Raymond James on February 14, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ASCA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for ASPAC I Acquisition (ASCA)?
A

The stock price for ASPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ: ASCA) is $9.83 last updated Today at 5:32:12 PM.

Q
Does ASPAC I Acquisition (ASCA) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 14, 2013 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2013.

Q
When is ASPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCA) reporting earnings?
A

ASPAC I Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is ASPAC I Acquisition (ASCA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ASPAC I Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does ASPAC I Acquisition (ASCA) operate in?
A

ASPAC I Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.