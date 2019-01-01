QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/26.8K
Div / Yield
0.37/1.46%
52 Wk
23.17 - 34.79
Mkt Cap
19.9B
Payout Ratio
10.25
Open
-
P/E
30.56
Shares
791.7M
Outstanding
Associated British Foods is a diversified international retail, food, and ingredients group with 130,000 employees and operations in 50 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. The group sells branded grocery products, grows and processes sugar, supplies farmers with crop input and animal feed, and runs the popular Primark clothing retail chain. It also supplies ingredients like bakers' yeast, enzymes, lipids, and cereal specialities. Some 40% of sales are in the U.K., and Primark generates more than half of the firm's operating profit.

Analyst Ratings

Associated British Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Associated British Foods (ASBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Associated British Foods (OTCPK: ASBFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Associated British Foods's (ASBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Associated British Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Associated British Foods (ASBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Associated British Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Associated British Foods (ASBFF)?

A

The stock price for Associated British Foods (OTCPK: ASBFF) is $25.13 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:46:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Associated British Foods (ASBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Associated British Foods.

Q

When is Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Associated British Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Associated British Foods (ASBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Associated British Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Associated British Foods (ASBFF) operate in?

A

Associated British Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.