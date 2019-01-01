QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
AssuranceAmerica Corp is an insurance holding company. The company underwrites and distributes nonstandard private passenger automobile insurance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AssuranceAmerica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AssuranceAmerica (ASAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AssuranceAmerica (OTCEM: ASAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AssuranceAmerica's (ASAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AssuranceAmerica.

Q

What is the target price for AssuranceAmerica (ASAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AssuranceAmerica

Q

Current Stock Price for AssuranceAmerica (ASAM)?

A

The stock price for AssuranceAmerica (OTCEM: ASAM) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AssuranceAmerica (ASAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AssuranceAmerica.

Q

When is AssuranceAmerica (OTCEM:ASAM) reporting earnings?

A

AssuranceAmerica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AssuranceAmerica (ASAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AssuranceAmerica.

Q

What sector and industry does AssuranceAmerica (ASAM) operate in?

A

AssuranceAmerica is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.