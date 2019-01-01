Artificial Solutions International AB is a specialist in Conversational AI. It enables communication with applications, websites and devices in everyday, humanlike natural language via voice, text, touch or gesture input. The company's Conversational AI platform Teneo, allows business users and developers to create applications that run across 86 languages and dialects, multiple platforms and channels in record time. The ability to analyse and make use of the enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated within Teneo, delivering unprecedented levels of data insight that reveal what customers are truly thinking. Its Conversational AI technology makes it easy to implement a wide range of natural language applications such as virtual assistants, conversational bots.