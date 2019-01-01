QQQ
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG manufactures printed circuit boards and operates through three segments: Mobile Devices and Substrates; Automotive, Industrial and Medical; and Others. The products are manufactured in the European and Asian markets and are directly distributed to original equipment manufacturers as well as contract electronic manufacturers. It has a wide geographical reach with production facilities in Austria (Leoben and Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan, near Seoul). Majority of its revenues are derived from the Mobile Devices and Substrates segment, which is responsible for the production of printed circuit boards.

AT&S Austria Technologie Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AT&S Austria Technologie (ASAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AT&S Austria Technologie (OTCPK: ASAAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AT&S Austria Technologie's (ASAAF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for AT&S Austria Technologie (ASAAF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for AT&S Austria Technologie (ASAAF)?

A

The stock price for AT&S Austria Technologie (OTCPK: ASAAF) is $43.9 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 13:32:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AT&S Austria Technologie (ASAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AT&S Austria Technologie.

Q

When is AT&S Austria Technologie (OTCPK:ASAAF) reporting earnings?

A

AT&S Austria Technologie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AT&S Austria Technologie (ASAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AT&S Austria Technologie.

Q

What sector and industry does AT&S Austria Technologie (ASAAF) operate in?

A

AT&S Austria Technologie is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.