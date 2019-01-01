QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Assicurazioni Generali is a financial services company that offers life insurance, general insurance, and asset-management. The company's life segment accounts for 70% of premium revenue and more than 50% of new business sales. Generali's core markets are Italy, Germany, and France, which collectively account for more than 60% of operating profit. The insurer is also active in North America and Asia.

Assicurazioni Generali Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK: ARZGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assicurazioni Generali's (ARZGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Assicurazioni Generali.

Q

What is the target price for Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Assicurazioni Generali

Q

Current Stock Price for Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)?

A

The stock price for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK: ARZGY) is $10.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.

Q

When is Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY) reporting earnings?

A

Assicurazioni Generali does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assicurazioni Generali.

Q

What sector and industry does Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY) operate in?

A

Assicurazioni Generali is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.