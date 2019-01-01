QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
AirXpanders Inc is a medical device company. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sale, and distribution of its AeroForm tissue expander for breast reconstruction procedures following mastectomy. It operates in a single reporting segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AirXpanders Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AirXpanders (ARXXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AirXpanders (OTC: ARXXL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AirXpanders's (ARXXL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AirXpanders.

Q

What is the target price for AirXpanders (ARXXL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AirXpanders

Q

Current Stock Price for AirXpanders (ARXXL)?

A

The stock price for AirXpanders (OTC: ARXXL) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 18:49:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AirXpanders (ARXXL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AirXpanders.

Q

When is AirXpanders (OTC:ARXXL) reporting earnings?

A

AirXpanders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AirXpanders (ARXXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AirXpanders.

Q

What sector and industry does AirXpanders (ARXXL) operate in?

A

AirXpanders is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.