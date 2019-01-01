QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arrow Global Group PLC is a European investor and asset manager in the nonperforming and non-core assets sector. The company identifies, acquires and manages secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional fund investors and specialist lenders. It operates in four segments namely Balance Sheet business; Asset Management and Servicing business (AMS); Fund and Investment Management business (FIM); and Group functions. It derives majority of income from Asset Management and Servicing business (AMS) that includes income and costs associated with managing debt portfolios on behalf of the group and external servicers.

Analyst Ratings

Arrow Global Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arrow Global Group (ARWGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arrow Global Group (OTCGM: ARWGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arrow Global Group's (ARWGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arrow Global Group.

Q

What is the target price for Arrow Global Group (ARWGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arrow Global Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Arrow Global Group (ARWGF)?

A

The stock price for Arrow Global Group (OTCGM: ARWGF) is $4.1813 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 15:26:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arrow Global Group (ARWGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Arrow Global Group (OTCGM:ARWGF) reporting earnings?

A

Arrow Global Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arrow Global Group (ARWGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arrow Global Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Arrow Global Group (ARWGF) operate in?

A

Arrow Global Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.