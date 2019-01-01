Arrow Global Group PLC is a European investor and asset manager in the nonperforming and non-core assets sector. The company identifies, acquires and manages secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional fund investors and specialist lenders. It operates in four segments namely Balance Sheet business; Asset Management and Servicing business (AMS); Fund and Investment Management business (FIM); and Group functions. It derives majority of income from Asset Management and Servicing business (AMS) that includes income and costs associated with managing debt portfolios on behalf of the group and external servicers.